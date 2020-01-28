$1.18 EPS Expected for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:FMX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 407,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

