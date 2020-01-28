$0.99 EPS Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Macerich reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Macerich by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Macerich by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 1,075,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

