$0.63 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.61. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,953. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.