$0.04 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,948. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

