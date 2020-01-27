Zipper Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $210,703.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

