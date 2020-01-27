Zilliqa Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, GOPAX, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,148,333,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,856,865,934 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BiteBTC, Bitbns, WazirX, AirSwap, BitForex, Tokenomy, Korbit, Binance, IDEX, DEx.top, Huobi, FCoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Coinone, DragonEX, Zebpay, GOPAX, Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, UEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

