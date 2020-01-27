Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,105,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $48,915,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $143,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,164 shares of company stock worth $6,913,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

