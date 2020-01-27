ZCore Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $183,283.00 and $1,004.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,177,770 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

