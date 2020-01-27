Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.53 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Insiders bought a total of 87,510 shares of company stock valued at $582,219 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

