Zacks: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,567,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,034,000 after acquiring an additional 381,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 857,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,567. The firm has a market cap of $535.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

