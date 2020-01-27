Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.