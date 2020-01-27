Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,830,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,231,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,612,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,239,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

