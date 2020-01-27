Zacks Investment Research Lowers RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of RTIX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.