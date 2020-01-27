Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $277,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,628 shares of company stock worth $6,129,741. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

