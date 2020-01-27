Zacks Investment Research Lowers NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

About NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

