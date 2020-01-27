Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,761,000 after acquiring an additional 902,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

