Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.99. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised SAP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 592,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

