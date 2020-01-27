Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE PROF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,775. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.