Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. IDEX reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 237,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $176.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.