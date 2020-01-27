Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $167.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $143.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $690.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.80 million to $709.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.40 million, with estimates ranging from $697.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 523,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 341,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

