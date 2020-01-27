Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

FULT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,998. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

