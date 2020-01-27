Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of CL opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

