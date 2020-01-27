Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $4.25. Cigna posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $16.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cigna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

