Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $154.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.69 million. CarGurus posted sales of $126.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $585.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.45 million to $586.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.88 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $727.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,705,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,903 shares of company stock worth $41,442,300. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 621,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.