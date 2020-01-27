Zacks: Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TPH stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,691. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

