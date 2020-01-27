Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

MPWR stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

