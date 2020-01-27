Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,658,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,747,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 501,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,167. ITT has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

