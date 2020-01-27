Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Motus GI news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.