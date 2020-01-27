Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.13. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

