Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCY shares. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

