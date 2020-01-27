Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after acquiring an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 470,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

