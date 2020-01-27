Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,761. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

