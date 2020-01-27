Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $161,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,676. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.