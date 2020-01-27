Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

XYL traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. 438,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

