Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 1,600 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,793,000 after acquiring an additional 288,080 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 390,959 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.42. 67,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,345,644.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

