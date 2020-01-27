YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,047. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

