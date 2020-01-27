YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

MMM traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.63. 4,358,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

