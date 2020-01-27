YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.15 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $309.45. 2,265,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,823. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

