YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. 7,000,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

