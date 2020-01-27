YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000.

PBE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 5,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

