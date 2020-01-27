YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.71. 848,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,216. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

