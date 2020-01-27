YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,949. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.