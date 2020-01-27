XRP (XRP) Market Cap Tops $10.12 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges including B2BX, Exrates, Bitlish and Gate.io. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $10.12 billion and $1.61 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.03222956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,104,396 coins and its circulating supply is 43,675,903,665 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, RippleFox, Indodax, Coinhub, Ripple China, LakeBTC, ZB.COM, BtcTurk, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Bits Blockchain, Bitlish, Ovis, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, BitMarket, Coinbe, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitfinex, C2CX, BTC Markets, DragonEX, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Bitinka, Gatehub, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Liquid, MBAex, GOPAX, BitFlip, B2BX, Covesting, OKEx, BitBay, Coinone, Stellarport, Tripe Dice Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, Bitstamp, Kuna, Binance, Koineks, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitsane, ABCC, OpenLedger DEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Exrates, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Bitbank, FCoin, Exmo, Coinrail, Cryptohub, BCEX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), WazirX, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Coinsquare, Bitso, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Upbit, Zebpay, Coindeal, Bittrex and CEX.IO. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

