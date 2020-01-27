XGOX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. XGOX has a market capitalization of $15,392.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051832 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073388 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,688.77 or 1.00303091 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.