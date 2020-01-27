WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,256,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 318,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 19,859,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

