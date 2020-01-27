WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 324,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.20. 256,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

