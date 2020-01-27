WT Wealth Management Purchases 1,332 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.37. 621,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

