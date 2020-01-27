WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,000 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,834. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.