WT Wealth Management Acquires 10,080 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,281. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.