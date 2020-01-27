WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of WP Carey worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $70.79 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

